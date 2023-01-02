Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.50. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

