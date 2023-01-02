Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,437 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 458,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

