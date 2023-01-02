Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 280.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,281,161 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3,122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 701,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 679,300 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

HUN stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

