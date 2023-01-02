Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,563 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

