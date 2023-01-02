Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,056 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 224,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 192,007 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $59.00 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $944.83 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

