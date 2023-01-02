Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 184.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

