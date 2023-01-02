Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,045 Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stantec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 240.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $47.94 on Monday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.