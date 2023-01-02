Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in onsemi by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

