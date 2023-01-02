Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,382.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PICB opened at $21.16 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

