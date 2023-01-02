Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 434,037 Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 434,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

