Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

WNS stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.78 million. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

