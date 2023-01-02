Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $47.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

