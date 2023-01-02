Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,297 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

