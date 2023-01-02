Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 24.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 49.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $216.59 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $343.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,864,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,511,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,864,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.84, for a total transaction of $118,124.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,500,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,713,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,980 shares of company stock worth $22,656,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

