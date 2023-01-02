Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

