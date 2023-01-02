Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.88. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

