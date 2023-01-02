State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $126.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

