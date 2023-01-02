Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $276.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

