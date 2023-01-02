iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.52 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

