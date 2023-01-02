BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $90.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

