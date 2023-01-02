BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after buying an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.84 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $416.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

