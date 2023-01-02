BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 884.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $239,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WST. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $235.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $472.55.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

