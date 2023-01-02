BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

