BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 1.1 %

TBF stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

