BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

