Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Antelope Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
Antelope Enterprise Company Profile
