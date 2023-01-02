Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Antelope Enterprise stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. Antelope Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

