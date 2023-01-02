Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADXN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,737.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,707,242 shares during the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

