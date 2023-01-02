Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Addex Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ADXN opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.89. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.83.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,737.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
