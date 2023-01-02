Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Shares of ADV stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $664.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.