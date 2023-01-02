Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) Short Interest Update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Adagene Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.33 on Monday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adagene Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 622,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

