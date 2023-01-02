Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Expands By 33.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,071,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
