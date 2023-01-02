Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Expands By 33.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,071,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

