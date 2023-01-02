Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,700 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 704,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ABOS shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

