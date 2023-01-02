Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $51.78 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.40 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

