Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of analysts have commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 228,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.68. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.