Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $36.60

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 582,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,739,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,968 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 125,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

