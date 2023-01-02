Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Price Target at $15.89

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

