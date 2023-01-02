Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of SIMO opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 8,625 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $9,779,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 36,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

