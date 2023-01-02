Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
Shares of SIMO opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65.
Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 8,625 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $9,779,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.7% during the third quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 36,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
