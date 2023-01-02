Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $30.80

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

GNTX opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 92.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 16.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 4,100.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,429,000 after purchasing an additional 678,084 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gentex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,446,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,532,000 after purchasing an additional 404,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

