Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,385 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,978 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $165.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Block will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

