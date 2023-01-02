Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $31.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TMHC stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.72.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
