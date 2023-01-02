Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $89.70.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
