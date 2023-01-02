Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 30,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 16,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

