Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 221,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,500 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $317,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,792.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 46.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.31. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $538.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

See Also

