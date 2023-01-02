Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Grows By 39.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 851,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.0 %

FWRG stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $800.98 million, a P/E ratio of 270.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares in the company, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

