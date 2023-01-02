eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

EFTR opened at $0.43 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.