Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,461,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.