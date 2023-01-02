Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 706,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Imago BioSciences

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Arenberg sold 70,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $2,533,352.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,474.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $4,275,307.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,333 shares of company stock worth $6,943,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 229,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.95 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.90.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.