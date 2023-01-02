Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Up 41.0% in December

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $83.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

