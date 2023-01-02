GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in GigCapital5 during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the second quarter valued at $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital5 alerts:

GigCapital5 Stock Performance

GigCapital5 stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. GigCapital5 has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.34.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.