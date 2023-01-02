American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AVCTW) Short Interest Update

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AVCTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
American Virtual Cloud Technologies Stock Down 12.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVCTW opened at $0.06 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
