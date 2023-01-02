Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

Several analysts recently commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,200. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total value of C$1,004,452.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,136,093.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$79.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$60.34 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.93.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

