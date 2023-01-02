YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 0.2 %

YETI stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $83.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of YETI by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 125.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 76.2% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.