Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Target Price at C$223.27

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$223.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

IFC opened at C$194.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$199.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$193.86. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$159.89 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

